People For Statement on Senate Rules Committee Markup of the For the People Act

Washington, DC— Following today’s Senate Rules Committee markup of S1, the For the People Act, People For the American Way President Ben Jealous released the following statement:

“It is encouraging to see the For the People Act moving forward. This legislation gets big money out of politics, expands voting rights, and helps ensure every American has an equal say on the urgent matters we as a nation must address. While we had hoped to see this legislation earn bipartisan support in the committee, nobody was surprised to see the same Senate Republicans who continue to voice support for ongoing efforts in Georgia, Florida, Texas and across the country to suppress the votes of voters of color reject this historic landmark legislation. We urge the Senate to move forward with this essential legislation by any means necessary, and for President Biden to sign it into law.”

